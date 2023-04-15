Photo: Contributed

The Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store is holding its largest event of the year to raise funds that will benefit animals and residents alike.

Tickets are $100 for the June 3 Diamond Dance, which will feature thousands of dollars in prizes, including a diamond ring by Hagemann Jewellers in Vernon valued at more than $2,000.

The event ticket also includes the draw for the diamond ring.

Additional tickets can be purchased for an antique ruby ring, valued at more than $1,800.

Other prizes and draw items are valued at more than $3,000.

There will also be artwork for sale at the dance that features music by Headway, a DJ and light show, cash bar and more.

Tickets can be purchased at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store, 3100A 29th Ave., on Tuesday, Thursday Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or call 250-438-0062 and purchase by e-transfer.

The dance will be held at the Best Western, 535 Anderson Way, and the hotel is offering special rates for attendees.

This group was started by the Horse Protection Society Of BC and helps many organizations and people in the Okanagan.

The thrifts store helps and supports animal disaster teams, local people with vet bills, assists local seniors, provide food hampers for animals and people year round and send qualified teams to disaster areas with animal food and needs.