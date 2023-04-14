112-year-old St. John’s Lutheran Church moves to building on Okanagan Landing Road

Photo: Google Street View St. John's Lutheran Church congregation has moved to the former home of Living Word Lutheran

One of the oldest church congregations in Vernon has a new home.

As of April 1, the 112-year-old St. John’s Lutheran Church congregation moved to its fifth building – the former home of Living Word Lutheran at 6525 Okanagan Landing Rd.

Since 1986, St. John’s had been at 5151 Alain Rd. – the big brown brick building behind Butcher Boys.

But, due to shifting in the clay foundation, the congregation had to abandon the building in 2018.

“The clay up there is really bad, and we probably had problems with the building right from the very beginning ... they are getting to the point where it is getting to be too much,” said one church member, when it was decided to abandon the building.

Since 2018, St. John's has been sharing space with neighbouring Community Baptist Church.

“Though the original plan was to rebuild on the property at Alain Road, due to rising construction costs this proposal could not proceed,” the church said in a press release.

“In November 2022, St. John’s learned Living Word Lutheran Church intended to sell their church building; subsequent negotiations followed to purchase both the land and building.”

On April 2, the first church service in this new building was held.

“Exciting times are in store for all of us at St. John’s. I feel that our Lord has definitely been watching out for us and leading us in a new direction,” said congregational chair Reinhard Mann.

St. John's invites the public to attend the re-dedication of the facility Sunday at 2 p.m.