Lavington photographer catches rare picture of winter black widow spider

Photo: Thomas Haslinger

Todays Bug of the Week is a nasty-looking customer many will recognize.

For those with arachnophobia no spider, no matter how pretty, is a welcome site – especially one with an hour glass on its abdomen.

North Okanagan photographer Thomas Haslinger snapped this pic of a black widow in February in his Lavington backyard, when most spiders are usually hibernating.

“While you where cozied up, she was sitting on my outside back door handle. It's still February, lady Black Widow,” Haslinger wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Nature Conservancy Canada, only females are cause for concern.

Even then, the small amount of venom they produce gets quickly diluted by the human body. A black widow bite can, however, cause severe pain at the bite site and lead to painful muscle contractions. Although the bites are generally not life-threatening for healthy adults, medical attention should always be sought following a black widow bite – particularly for children and the elderly.

There are two species of black widow spider in Canada: the western black widow found in parts of B.C. through to Manitoba (mostly restricted to areas close to the southern Canada-U.S. border) and the northern black widow in southern and eastern Ontario. On occasion, black widow spiders occur outside of their ranges by hitching a ride on produce shipments.

Black Widows have earned their name – they're known to devour their partners after mating.

“Sexual cannibalism, as it's called, may serve a greater purpose. Females who eat males have been found to have healthier broods. A male benefits by giving its offspring a better chance of survival. But it may not be all about selfless sacrifice. Recent studies showed that males could sense hungrier females and avoid them. By using scent receptors in their feet, males could tell from a female's web if she was likely to eat him and choose a safe mate,” the NCC website said.

“But with behaviour like that, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that offspring are cannibalistic too, eating each other as they hatch from their eggs.”

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as a Bug of the Week.