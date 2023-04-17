NexusBC Job Fair returns to Vernon Lodge with 40+ employers expected

Photo: Jon Manchester

The largest hiring event in Vernon is coming up next month.

The NexusBC Vernon Job Fair return to the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre May 3.

More than 40 employers are expected at the event, and attendees are advised to bring resumes and be ready for interviews on the spot.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The NexusBC Community Resource Centre says employers are looking for a range of skills and experience.

"Here is your chance to explore new opportunities and find your dream job," the centre says.

There will be a free vision board workshop, free on-site job coaching, information on 'side hustles' and more.

Participating employers that will have booths at the job fair include:

AgeCare – AgeCare is dedicated to creating vibrant communities that celebrate and support aging with dignity, independence and community interaction for seniors. We offer our residents a safe and secure home-like atmosphere where they and their families can be assured peace of mind. AgeCare operates Monashee Mews in Lumby.

BCAA – BCAA is a member-based organization and one of BC's most loved brands. Our members enjoy peace of mind with 24/7 Roadside Assistance in Canada, the US, and around the world. Plus, members can save over $1,000 per year on everyday essentials, experiences, travel, dining and more. BCAA is hiring up to 3 Insurance Advisors.

BC Emergency Health Services – Join BC Emergency Health Services and make a difference. Hiring for various positions.

BCG Okanagan – Vision: All children and youth discover and achieve their dreams and grow up to be healthy, successful, and active participants in society. Mission: To provide a safe, supportive place where children and youth can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life. Hiring for 10 positions: Early Childhood Educators & Assistants, School Aged Child Care, Youth Workers, Recreation.

BC Infrastructure Benefits Inc. – BCIB is a BC Crown Corporation and is the employer on large infrastructure projects in BC; one such project is the 4-laning project from Kamloops to the Alberta border. BCIB is hiring for 30+ various construction positions such as labourers, carpenters and operators.

C2 Biz – Providing year round exterior services including landscaping, construction and snow removal. Hiring for 20 positions: crew leaders, operators and labourers.

CanAm Pet Treats – CanAm Pet Treats is a Vernon-based pet food manufacturing company and the proud producer of the DARFORD brand of premium oven-baked dog treats. We do our own baking, packaging and shipping at our Vernon location. Our medium-sized company is looking for team members to work in a friendly, up-beat, fast-paced, results-driven environment that provides flexibility and opportunity while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. We have full time and part time positions open to hire in Production, Bakery, and Packaging/Shipping.

City of Vernon – The City of Vernon serves the community and citizens of Vernon through its various service lines. With meaningful opportunities to shape your community’s future, a career with the City of Vernon will keep you and your career moving forward. We offer a competitive compensation package, training and educational opportunities—and like-minded, inspiring colleagues. Our team members are provided with the tools and skills needed to thrive in the organization. The City Of Vernon is hiring for 30 positions: Labourers, Bylaw Compliance Officer, Arena Facility Attendant, Detention Guard, RCMP Clerical, Executive Assistant, Custodian, Summer Students, Lifeguards, Planning Assistants.

Emterra Group – Emterra is a recycling company. They are hiring for 4 positions: drivers and loaders.

Good Samaritan Canada – At The Good Samaritan Society, Good Samaritan Canada, and Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre, we believe that our employees are our number one asset. Since 1949, we have been providing excellence in complex/long term care, assisted/supportive living, and other specialized care services for the elderly and those with developmental and physical support requirements. We could not do what we do without our dedicated and committed employees. Good Samaritan Canada is hiring for 30 positions: Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Health care aides, Food service aides, Housekeepers.

Home Depot – The Home Depot Canada operates 182 stores in convenient locations across Canada. Stores average more than 100,000 square feet, with approximately 20,000 square feet of outdoor seasonal space. Stores stock as many as 40,000 home improvement products, tailored to the communities they serve. Home Depot is hiring for 10 positions: Lot/Cash/Sales Associates.

Interior Health – Health care provider for the Interior Region of BC. Interior Health is hiring for several positions in all areas.

Kaigo Senior Living - Creekside Landing – Kaigo Senior Living consists of six retirement communities nestled in beautiful settings and quiet neighbourhoods throughout the interior and lower mainland of British Columbia. All are fully accredited, professionally managed and well maintained. From its name “KAIGO” a Japanese word meaning caring to the highest standard, to its mission, vision and values, Kaigo has clearly established a foundation for developing a “partnership in caring”. Kaigo is dedicated to providing the best environments. Hiring for 6 positions: Nurse, Health Care Aide, Support Services Worker, Recreation Team.

Kal Tire – Kal Tire is Canada’s largest independent tire dealer and one of North America’s largest commercial tire dealers with over 250 Kal Tire retail and commercial stores from British Columbia to Ontario, warehouse facilities and 10 retread manufacturing plants. In addition, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group is an international leader in mining tire service and supply, servicing more than 150 mine sites across five continents. Hiring for 20 positions: IS, Accounting, Human Resources.

Kingfisher Boats Inc. – KingFisher Boats traces its roots back to 1959. Today, we are the fastest growing brand of welded heavy-gauge boats in North America. We design and hand-build 28 models distributed by 36 authorized friendly dealers located from Alaska to California to Quebec. All models are built by hand, from the ground up by our amazing craftspeople. Kingfisher Boats is hiring 15 positions: Production Workers, Welders, Painters, Paint Prep Technician, Assembly Workers, Parts Assistant.

Laing Roofing (Vernon) Ltd. – Serving the Okanagan and beyond for over 34 years, LAING provides a host of building services that ensure our projects meet the highest standards of excellence. From hospitals, malls, and major projects to residential leak repairs. We have a benefits package after 3 months, RRSP contribution matching after 3 years, competitive wages, and a positive work environment! Hiring for 6 positions: roofer, laborer, sheet metal.

Lake City Casino Vernon (Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd.) – Casino and restaurant with interesting and diverse job opportunities. They are hiring for 10 part-time positions.

Maven Lane Childcare Centre – Maven Lane is a non profit Childcare Centre with 4 locations in Vernon, Armstrong, Coldstream and Lavington. Hiring for 10 positions: Early Childhood Educators.

Nature's Fare Markets – Nature's Fare Markets is a proud, BC based health and wellness retailer. For over 29 years Nature's Fare Markets has been committed to offering the best organic, local and sustainable food, vitamins and supplements you can find. They are hiring for 5 positions: Store team members; Commissary kitchen team members.

Predator Ridge – Predator Ridge Resort is a Community situated on 1200 acres that includes two 18-hole golf courses. We have numerous amenities to compliment homeownership and require positions for Landscape, Turfcare, F&B, Accommodations to list a few. From April to October we employ about 325 team members through 10 departments. FREE GOLF is just 1 of the many perks of employment when you join TeamPred.

Prestige Hotels and Resorts – Prestige Hotels and Resorts is British Columbia's finest, privately-owned hospitality chain, located in the Okanagan, Kootenay Rockies, and Vancouver Island regions. We employ energetic and enthusiastic individuals who are passionate about customer service and enhancing the true spirit of hospitality. We provide our guests with superior service and accommodation and our team members with training, a safe and healthy working environment, and unique opportunities for advancement. Hiring for 5-6 positions: Front Desk Agent, Room Attendant, Bell Person, Laundry Attendant, and Grounds Keeper.

RCMP – The RCMP offers an exceptional career, letting you make a real difference in local communities and on the national and international stage. They are hiring 500 Police Officers.

RF Binnie & Associates – We’ve spent 50 years earning a reputation for delivering quality civil engineering, surveying, and project management services to public and private sector clients. Our innovative approach is creating a connected and sustainable future for Western Canada. We combine both pioneering and time-tested practices with future-focused ideas and execution. RF Binnie is hiring for 18 positions: Civil Inspectors, Technicians, Technologists, and Engineers.

Sienna Senior Living – Orchard Valley Retirement Residence provides meaningful support to residents in our community. We aim to provide support in all areas of our resident's lives. We are currently hiring for 7 positions in various roles including culinary, serving, housekeeping, and reception. Each and every day our team members wake up with a common sense of purpose: to enrich the lives of residents - a desire that makes their own lives more rewarding. Make a difference in the lives of others, including your own.

Silver Star Ski Resort Ltd. – Winter and summer resort offering activities to all ages. Hiring for 30 positions: Guest Service, Housekeeping, Chefs, Servers, Lift Operators, and Hotel Front Desk.

Sundance Martial Arts Ltd. – We are a family fitness centre that specializes in martial arts. We also run a full service summer camp and after school program. We have been serving Vernon for 19 years. Sundance Martial Arts is hiring for 5 positions: Camp Counselors, Sport Coaches, Martial Arts Instructors, Dance Instructors, Gymnastics Instructors.

Tekmar Controls – Manufacturing and R&D (Research & Development) Global Company. Developing, designing and manufacturing both the tekmar Control products and Intercompany Watts Water Technologies brand products. Located in the Sunny Okanagan - Vernon BC -on Silver Star Road in a large manufacturing facility called Tekmar Controls. Hiring for 15 positions: Production Assemblers, Manufacturing Engineers, Hardware Engineers, and Embedded Software Engineers.

Thomspon Community Services – For more than 30 years TCS has been a leader in the care of individuals with developmental disabilities. Our dedication to this community is fueled by our mission “to enhance each day for each individual.” In order to fulfill this promise to individuals and their families, TCS has a culture of service and continuous innovation that enables us to provide the highest quality of life to those entrusted to our guidance. TCS is hiring for 5 community support workers in Vernon.

Tolko Industries Ltd. – With state-of-the-art operations across western Canada, Tolko is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of forest products for customers around the world. For over 60 years, our family-owned company has been recognized by customers and business partners for being reliable, flexible, efficient and offering quality products. With the third generation of family leadership, we’re continuing that legacy today in our divisions throughout western Canada and joint ventures in the Southern United States. Tolko is hiring for 20 positions.

Trail Tire Vernon – We are a people first, profit second organization. With three locations (Vernon x 2, Lumby x 1) we pride ourselves on always doing what's best for employees and clients. We serve the north Okanagan with consumer, commercial, and farm tires, as well as full mechanical services. We also have a distribution center in Lake Country were we employee order pickers and delivery drivers. We are hiring for our retails locations in Vernon and Lumby, as well as our distribution center in Lake Country. Hiring for 6 positions: Tire Technician, Delivery Driver, Order Picker.

Turning Points Collaborative Society – TPCS provides outreach, shelter services, and various housing options for vulnerable people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness in the Okanagan. We offer employment programs, addiction recovery programs, and affordable housing options. We are committed to building community, helping people, and giving them all the tools they need to succeed. In order to do that, we need a great team of people who share our values, have excellent interpersonal skills, and like helping others. Hiring for 10+ casual, full-time and part-time positions: Residence Workers, Residence Worker Senior-Night Shift, Community Support Workers, and Cooks.

VegPro International Inc. – VegPro International Inc. is a Canadian leader for the innovation of its agricultural production of baby leaf lettuce and salads, supplying customers in North America all year long under the well-known label, Fresh Attitude. Our pre-washed and ready-to-eat packaged salads are available in all major grocery chains in Canada with a strong and rapidly growing presence in the United States. VegPro is hiring for 5 positions: Sanitation Worker, Forklift Operator, Packaging Machine Operator, Shunter.

Venture Training - Vernon and District Association for Community Living – Not-for-profit organization providing support and inclusion for people with diverse abilities in our community since 1955. They are hiring for 5 positions: Residential and Community Support Workers and Home Share Providers.