Okanagan Village Housing Society opens 13-unit affordable housing complex

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The official opening of an affordable housing complex on Okanagan Landing Road will provide a place to live for up to 25 people.

The 13-unit Village at Okanagan Landing is operated by the Okanagan Village Housing Society and will be home to seniors, singles and families.

It includes one, two and three-bedroom units and is not specific to any demographic.

“The units are for a diverse group of low- to middle-income folks, so it could be a senior, it could be a single mom – we don't have a specific criteria except they are in need of housing,” said Margaret Penner, OVHS chairperson.

“Our rent is geared to income and won't be more than one-third of their income.”

Penner said demand for the units is in the hundreds. The society will also be opening a 12-unit facility on Pleasant Valley Road later this month.

To help with the housing crunch, the City of Vernon leased the land to the society for $1 a year for the next 35 years.

“The citizens of Vernon, I think in general, would understand why we would do this with their taxpayers money,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “There was a substantial investment from the province. This wouldn't happen without BC Housing.”

Funding was provided as part of the Province’s Community Housing Fund, which is now a $3.26 billion investment.

The government's goal is to build more than 20,000 affordable rental homes for people with low to moderate incomes. So far, more than 8,900 are already open or underway across the province, including 102 in Vernon.

“We know these units were needed in Vernon by the 82 applications received,” said Travis Paterson, spokesperson with the Ministry of Housing.

Affordable housing has been an issue in Vernon for years in the Okanagan, and Cumming said projects like this benefit the entire community.

“We talk to the business community, and the No. 1 issue they have is employees, and the issue when we talk to employees is affordable housing. So this is where it starts, this is what makes the biggest difference,” Cumming said.

“We see this as part of our strategy to find these pieces of land that make good sense and add significant value to them by bringing in partners like the province.”