City of Vernon reminds residents: Don't feed the wildlife

Photo: Dawn Tucker

The arrival of spring in the valley bottom is seeing deer and other wildlife wandering into backyards, looking for a a meal.

And the City of Vernon is reminding residents that feeding wildlife is strictly prohibited.

That goes for both private and public property.

"As we make our way through the spring season, wildlife will become more visible in and around the community, so now is the time for residents to look closely at their properties and take steps to clean up outdoor spaces, if needed," the city encourages.

The city's Animal Regulation and Animal Pound Bylaw prohibits feeding of any wildlife or placing of wildlife and feral animal attractants.

Property owners are reminded to ensure that:

Any fruit or nuts from a tree, bush or shrub is maintained and stored in such a manner so as not to attract wildlife

Any bird feeder containing bird feed, suet or nectar is suspended on a cable or other device in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife; and the area below any bird feeding devices or activity is kept free of accumulations of seeds and similar attractant

Any composting activity is carried out and any composting device or equipment is maintained in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife

Barbecue equipment and tools that remain outside must be clean and free of residual food or grease

Any refrigerator, freezer, storage container or similar appliance, device or apparatus that contains attractants of any type, if placed or located outdoors, is located and equipped in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife

Any grease, antifreeze, paint or petroleum product is stored in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife

The regulations were developed to reduce unintended negative consequences to wildlife, reduce damage to private property by animals, and reduce the potential for human-wildlife conflict.