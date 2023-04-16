A 1-in-200-year flood in Armstrong could have an impact of more than $21 million

Photo: Darren Handschuh Flooding in downtown Armstrong in 2017.

A 1-in-200-year flood in Armstrong could have an impact of more than $20 million.

A flood mapping, risk assessment and mitigation report to council on Thursday laid out progress on the North Okanagan community's efforts to manage potential future flooding, but also spelled out a steep cost to the city and its residents should a major flood strike.

Project engineer Aaron Hahn with Interior Dams provided an update to Armstrong's 2018 flood risk report.

A 1-in-200 flood is predicted to have a $6.4-million impact on the local economy and a $13.6-million impact on residents through lost wages, loss of life, damage to vehicles and property, and resident displacement.

City infrastructure would suffer $1.4 million in damage to power, transportation, wastewater, and drinking water systems.

In total, damages are estimated at $21.2 million, with a 0.5% annual chance of such a devastating flood.

Two creek flow through Armstrong – Meighan and Deep Creek.

The city suffered major flooding in 2017, and in 2018 was flooded again, to a lesser extent.

Most at risk in another major flood are Patterson Avenue, Pleasant Valley Road, and Wood Avenue.

Hahn's report noted the city was better prepared in 2018, when a state of local emergency was declared earlier, mustering services to reduce the impact of the flood.

The catchment area above Armstrong covers 135 square kilometres, with Deep Creek accounting for 70% of that.

Deep Creek has a relatively flat streambed slope, with a response time of 26-30 hours between upper elevation rain and runoff swelling the creek.

Meighan Creek has a steep streambed slope, however, with just 5-6 hours between rainfall and runoff.

Typical peak creek flows are seen from mid-April to mid-May.

The report notes residents are the first line of defence and responsible to protect their own property, followed by

local authorities, who can co-ordinate and direct risk management and response, and provincial and federal agencies, who can provide emergency response and disaster assistance.

To keep an eye on water levels, Armstrong has nine hydrometric stations, 15 temporary staff gauges, and three temporary hydrometric loggers.

Maintenance of culverts, vegetation, and dredging are seen as key, as accumulation of sediment and vegetation has reduced creek capacity.

Next steps include developing a flood-specific emergency plan including a Meighan Creek bypass, upgrading of hydraulic structures as necessary, and installing permanent stream flow measurement stations.

Work on the Meighan Creek bypass, which would handle floodwaters only and not the base creek flow, is anticipated this year.