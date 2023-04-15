Man to be sentenced for harassment also faces Coldstream arson charge

Photo: Contributed

A North Okanagan man will have to wait and see what his sentence is for criminal harassment.

But, even after sentencing, that won't end the legal woes for Matthew Eric Mason.

Mason, 39, was in Vernon Supreme Court Friday, where he was to be sentenced on charges from a 2021 incident in which he sent several threatening emails and texts to his ex-wife.

Crown Counsel Mathew Blow and and Mason's lawyer, Justin Dosanjh, made submission to Justice Dennis Hori, who opted to sentence Mason at a later date.

Mason was convicted of sending threatening emails to his ex-wife, which Blow said made her feel unsafe and caused distress.

Dosanjh said Mason had a nervous breakdown in 2021, which led to struggles with addiction. However, Mason has made strides to address his addiction and mental health issues since the offence.

Blow asked for a six-month sentence, while Dosanjh sought a 60-day sentence.

With time served, it's doubtful Mason will spend any additional time behind bars.

Mason also addressed the court.

"I'd like to apologize for not handling things more gracefully that were going on with my kids, their mother and the Vernon RCMP. I am an amazing father, loving, kind and grateful father of three.

"I've used my 455 days in jail to leave an even better human than I was," Mason told the court. "I understand the need for justice, but mercy follows."

Mason will appear in court Monday by video to set a date for sentencing, but he still faces serious charges of arson in relation to a major fire that destroyed a sprawling mansion in Coldstream in January 2022.

Mason, who was 38 at the time of the fire, was charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life, and one count of failing to comply with a release order.