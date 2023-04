Photo: Google Maps

An overhaul of Vernon's Deer Park is in the works.

The City of Vernon has put out a request for proposals for renewal and improvements in the park at the far south of Tronson Road, in the Canadian Lakeview Estates neighbourhood.

The invitation to proponents calls for renovation of the tennis and pickleball courts, installation of a gravel path, play equipment, and park furnishings.

The deadline for submissions is May 9.