RDNO director says boundary change puts representation for Cherryville hours away in Castlegar

Photo: Elections BC Cherryville move to Kootenay-Monashee riding opposed, Vernon-Monashee map shown above.

More voices are being raised about electoral boundary changes in the North Okanagan.

Regional District of North Okanagan Area E director Jim Johnson says changes that move Cherryville from the Vernon-Monashee riding to the Kootenay-Monashee district place provincial representation hours away in Castlegar.

"The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission has shared their final report with the provincial legislature. Moving Cherryville from the Vernon-Monashee electoral district to the Kootenay-Monashee electoral district greatly impacts our residents' ability to communicate with and seek assistance from their MLA," Johnson said in a statement issued Friday.

"In its previous electoral district, Cherryville's MLA was based out of Vernon. However, now that our community is within the Kootenay-Monashee boundary, our MLA is based out of Castlegar.

"Vernon is a straightforward 45-minute drive, while reaching Castlegar requires driving through two mountain passes and taking a ferry. On a clear, fair-weather day, that trip can take nearly five hours, and in the winter can take upwards of seven," says Johnson.

Johnson says boundary reviews must take in more than population.

He notes the Electoral Boundaries Commission Act states that the availability and cost of transportation, as well as the time it takes, are important when considering the need for constituents and their MLA to have in-person meetings.

The Act also requires the commission "to propose electoral district boundaries based on geographic considerations (including accessibility, size and physical configuration of parts of British Columbia), demographic considerations (including communities of interest, sparsity, density and rate of population growth), and means of communication and transportation."

While changes outside guidelines that call for riding populations to vary no more than 25% when necessary "for effective representation" ... "Our population of 1,092 does not significantly affect the principle of representation by population for either the Kootaney-Monashee or the newly established Vernon-Lumby electoral district," says Johnson.

"Because of the unreasonable travel requirements to reach our MLA and the low impact on the population-related deciding factors, I request that the provincial government include Cherryville in the Vernon-Lumby electoral boundary instead of the Kootenay-Monashee," he concludes.

Both Vernon and Coldstream have already voiced their opposition to an additional change that would separate local voters between Vernon-Lumby and Kelowna- Lake Country-Coldstream.