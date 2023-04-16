Lumby Barn dance gets bigger with addition of Hillside Outlaws

Photo: Contributed

A Lumby dance has been transformed into a full-on concert.

The Lumby Barn Dance at Pat Duke Arena April 22 has added headlining act the Hillside Outlaws of Penticton.

The event will raise funds for a double amputee single mom who also cares for her own mother.

A silent auction and all-ages dance donations will go to Katherine Wilson, a Lumby resident.

On top of that, there's also an artisan market, followed by the 19+ dance/concert.

The Hillside Outlaws, an up and coming country rock act will be joined by the previously announced Young’Uns, Lost N Found, and DJ Andy Bowie.

“The Hillside Outlaws are ready to blow the roof off the ole barn,” says organizer Angie Clowry.

All of the events will take place at Pat Duke Arena.

The concert will start at 8 p.m., with line dancing and will go until 2 a.m.

Tickets are not available at the door, but can be pre-purchased for $50 cash from Antler's Cold Beer Store in Lumby and Woolley & Company's Vernon and Lumby locations.