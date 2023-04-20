Vernon Museum hosts Earth Day celebration this weekend

Photo: Museum & Archives of Vernon

Earth Day this Saturday is a chance to celebrate the environment, and the Vernon Museum wants to share the feeling.

It's the second year for the museum's celebration in partnership with Polson Artisan Market.

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with the opening of a new exhibit called What Trees Tell Us: A History of the Okanagan as Told by Trees.

It will feature live edge art pieces, displaying cuts from Polson Park, East Hill, and other local areas.

An Earth Day Market will begin at 11 a.m. outside the museum in Civic Park, featuring artisan-made goods with an emphasis on environmental mindfulness.

“Artisans will either make it, bake it, grow it or upcycle to participate,” organizers say.

PRT Growing Services will have 2,200 spruce, pine and fir seedlings that visitors can take home. They'll be available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. from members of the Sustainable Environmental Network Society.

Those looking for thoughtful discussion about climate change can attend a panel discussion: Forests and Wildfire in a Changing Climate: Rekindling Indigenous Stewardship.

It starts at 2 p.m. inside the museum and will be presented by a panel of Indigenous fire management experts.

Discussion will focus on fire mitigation, managing forests for community benefit, wildfire preparedness and cultural burning programs.