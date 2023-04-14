Two break-ins on single night caught on camera in Vernon

Contributed

One Vernon man is fed up after constantly dealing with break-ins.

Aaron St. John lives on 27th Avenue, where he owns a house and shop on the same property. He says his shop keeps being broken into.

St. John has taken to sleeping in shifts in his shop to deter break-ins and says he’s been woken up by people inside his shop, trying to steal.

Wednesday night, St. John had two separate people try to break in; the first around midnight and the second a few hours later.

“I think the first one was a crackhead, and the second was a full-fledged criminal,” says St. John.

He called police about 12:30 a.m. and an officer showed up, but according to St. John, didn’t do much. He tried calling police multiple times after the second break-in, but says no one answered his calls.

St. John went to the police Thursday morning and an officer was sent again.

This isn’t the first time St. John has had to deal with trespassers. He says three weeks ago a woman came onto his property like she owned the place.

“She was standing right there and she says ‘Oh, no, I'm not stealing anything. I'm just doing crack. I'm just doing crack,’” says St. John.

He says he’s been dealing with street people for the past five years, and that nothing he’s tried has deterred the break-ins.

It’s at a point where he doesn’t know what else to do: “It seems like as soon as you let your guard down, boom, they hit you,” he says.

“Everything was secure, lights were on, camera was on, gate was locked. They had to jump a fence to get in,” says St. John. “I’m helpless, I can’t do anything else.”

He says neighbours are constantly having their homes broken into as well, and they're fed up.

“They keep putting in these buildings for them,” says St. John. “You know, we call them the crack houses.”

The supportive housing facility My Place is at the end of his street. It's a so-called 'wet' facility where residents can use drugs but are also offered services to help them turn their lives round.

Operator Turning Points Collaborative Society says trafficking is definitely not allowed on site.

“Under no circumstances is drug trafficking tolerated at My Place or at any of our sites. Residents caught doing so risk eviction,” a spokesperson said.