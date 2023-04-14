Coldstream's acting mayor says boundary changes 'disappointing, frustrating'

Photo: BC Boundaries Commission

Coldstream's acting mayor says the district is "very disappointed" in a BC Boundaries Commission decision that separates Vernon and Coldstream voters.

Pat Cochrane said Thursday council is "disappointed and frustrated."

Council on Tuesday authorized sending a letter to Premier David Eby, local MLA Harwinder Sandhu, and all members of the B.C. legislature voicing opposition to changes that would remove Coldstream from Vernon-Monashee and include it in Kelowna-Lake Country.

"It was expected there would have been some consultation with such a drastic change to the boundaries," Cochrane said.

He said he was surprised Vernon-Monashee MLA Sandhu didn't oppose the changes when they were approved in the legislature.

"Coldstream is a substantial component of the Greater Vernon entity in so many ways," said Cochrane. "It doesn't make any sense.

Opposition to the boundary change is mounting, with both Coldstream and Vernon councils drafting letters to Premier David Eby, and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce also expressing its dissatisfaction.

Vernon and Coldstream function as a "single economic and social unit," the chamber said.

Cochrane feels "it may be a challenge to overturn" the boundary commission's final recommendations ... "but there's always a chance."

He said the change would complicate local lobbying to senior governments as "it's doubtful we'd have a constituency office here in Coldstream." Residents would have to communicate with an MLA in Kelowna, "and Coldstream might not be their first priority."

As "major part of Greater Vernon," there are many issues the two communities lobby government on, Cochrane noted.

Doing so with a single voice would be more efficient, he added.

Changes to boundaries are intended to roughly equalize riding populations so no area has more or less influence on elections.