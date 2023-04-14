Helicopters will be flying low over North Okanagan to inspect gas lines

Photo: Talon Helicopters

Low-flying helicopters will be seen over the North Okanagan, starting next month.

Between May 1 and June 15, Talon Helicopters will be conducting low-level flyovers for FortisBC during daylight hours, as authorized by Transport Canada.

The work is part of FortisBC’s annual inspection of its high-pressure transmission natural gas lines and is part of FortisBC's integrity management program.

The low-flying helicopter will use LaSen’s aerial LiDAR detection technology to inspect the pipelines to detect any issues and to plan maintenance activities accordingly.

The flight time over a single area will be minimal.

There will be no activity on the ground related to flights, and flight schedules may vary depending on weather conditions and wildfires.

The areas to be inspected include:

City of Armstrong

City of Enderby

City of Vernon

Deep Creek

District of Coldstream

Lavington

Township of Spallumcheen

Village of Lumby

For more information on the inspection work, call 1-888-224-2710, or click here.