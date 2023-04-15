Brewed in Canada Fishing Derby on Okanagan and Shuswap lakes

Photo: Pexels

Anglers can catch the big one while helping children get well.

Brewed in Canada's third annual Fishing Derby takes place on Okanagan Lake April 22 and Shuswap Lake May 13.

An online auction will also launch on Facebook May 1.

Spokesperson Mandy Davis says all money raised will go to BC Children’s Hospital.

There is a $100 entry fee per boat.

In past, a portion of the entry fees was used to provide prize money, but thanks to sponsors Brent Marshall Commercial Group and Fair Realty Shuswap, all of money raised will go to the hospital.

Two $3,500 grand prizes are offered.

“Last year, we raised $28,000,” says Davis. “We also participate in the Bats for a Cause ball tournament in July. That's how our fundraising started for BC Children’s Hospital.”

Following the May 13 derby, there will be an after party at Finz Bar and Grill in Blind Bay.

For more information and to register, click here.