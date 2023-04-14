Vernon Heritage Fair to feature students' historical projects

Photo: Jon Manchester

Local students' projects on Canadian history will be featured at the Vernon Heritage Fair.

Vernon's North Okanagan Optimist Club is teaming up with the Vernon Museum for the event at the Schubert Centre, April 20 and 21.

"Past projects for students in Grades 4 to 7 have been very unique and have allowed Canadian history to come alive – topics have included the discovery of insulin, the Bluenose, Emily Carr, North Okanagan Grey Canal, roadside attractions, and the evolution of aerospace, to name just a few," says club vice-president June Kerr.

Students will set up their projects Thursday afternoon for judging on Friday.

The public is invited to check them out between 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, with awards to follow.

Winners will be invited to participate in the regional fair in Kelowna on May 16.

The provincial fair will be held July 2-5 in Prince George.

The BC Heritage Fairs Society was formed in 2003 to promote an awareness and understanding of Canadian history and heritage.