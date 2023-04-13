Vernon Farmers Market holds first outdoor market of the year

The sun is shining, birds are singing – and the Vernon Farmers Market has returned to Kal Tire Place.

The first outdoor market of the year was held Thursday in the arena parking lot and featured some 30 vendors.

“We are looking forward to a great season again this year,” said Frances Callaghan, market general manager.

“I am looking at about 110 (vendors) at peak season. We had a lot of new vendors apply as well this year, which is really nice to see. It is a growing market.”

You won't find any big box brands at the market, which runs through to the fall.

“It's all local, it's all handmade. Either you make it, you grow it or you bake it – or you are not selling here at the farmers market,” Callaghan said.

“You support your local farmers, you support your local artisans – everything you find here at the farmers market is grown right here in the Valley.”

While there is an abundance of fruits and vegetables in the Okanagan, a new trend is sprouting – mushrooms.

“The last couple years, the hot word is mushrooms,” said Dylan Bibby with Fresh Pick Mushrooms, which is based out of Lake Country and operates throughout the Okanagan.

Fresh Pick has a wide range of edible fungus for sale, and even has kits so customers can grow their own.

“You can get them set up and ready to grow anywhere you like and depending which variety you get, they are all fairly easy to grow,” said Bibby.

The farmers market is held every Monday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More vendors will be added as the season progresses.