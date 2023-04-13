Boil water notice issued for Mabel Lake residents

Photo: Contributed

A boil water notice has been issued for Mabel Lake water users, effective immediately.

“A computer communication failure caused un-chlorinated water to be pumped into the water distribution system. Operators are now working on repairing the failure and returning the system back to normal operating conditions,” the Regional District of North Okanagan advises.

The notice will remain in effect until the system returns to normal and sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe, the RDNO says.

Until the notice is rescinded, customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption.

Customers should boil their water for at least one minute when using for: