North Okanagan Enterprize Challenge finalists named, winner to be chosen May 18

The finalists have been chosen for this year's North Okanagan Enterprize Challenge.

The final seven include tours that explore traditional Secwepemc territory to inventions that help you leave your tech at home.

The Community Futures challenge culminates in a Dragons Den-style pitch at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on May 18.

Over the past two months, nominees worked with local business mentors and attended workshops as they refined their business plans.



“More than ever before, this year’s Enterprize Challenge has seen remarkable innovation from new businesses across the entire region,” says Kazia Mullin, business services manager with Community Futures.

“This year’s finalists are great examples of the creativity and dedication we’re seeing from small-town and rural entrepreneurs throughout the North Okanagan.”



The winner will take home start-up capital and business services worth more than $30,000.



This year’s finalists are:

Laura Dohla, Ancestral Heartbeat

An Indigenous-owned and operated ecotourism company based in Enderby, Ancestral Heartbeat offers guided hiking tours in Enderby Cliffs Provincial Park from April to October. The tours provide authentic Indigenous teachings and experiential, holistic, land-based learning. Guests will learn about traditional plants and medicines, oral stories, local landmarks, traditional arts and Secwepemc language, culture and history while exploring.



Lauren Vincent, Chef

A Red Seal chef creating custom meal prep for her clients, Vincent’s new venture will see fully prepared and delicious meals delivered straight to customers’ doors. Whether you’re looking for dinners for a family of five for a week or just need a little extra help in the kitchen some days, Vincent works with you and your family to create the perfect menu.

Hannah and Pamela Janek, Fieldnotes Market

Run by mother-daughter-duo Hannah and Pamela, Fieldnotes Market is Armstrong’s upcoming European grocer. The market provides a curation of quality European-inspired home goods, local arts and crafts, unique pre-loved housewares and specialty local and European pantry food. The market strives to help locals reconnect with their European roots and remind them of grandma’s cooking.



David Scherle, List on Your Wrist

What if there was a way to take notes on the go without the need to use a cellphone or screen? List on Your Wrist is a leather cuff with a custom metal frame that holds 3x3 sticky notepads and a pencil. Perfect for trades workers, the restaurant industry and anyone who wants a better way to take notes.



Brayden Wiebe-Prato, PratoPhoto

PratoPhoto, an Armstrong-based marketing company that specializes in videography and photography, helps local businesses grow by producing high-quality, targeted content to engage their customers. An experienced videographer and marketer, Wiebe-Prato works with businesses to create personalized marketing plans.

Kristy McLennan, PV BLVD Coffee

Armstrong’s newest coffee shop brings the comfort of a local coffee hangout and weekly painting, drawing, yoga, meditation and other arts and crafts classes to the community. PV BLVD Coffee even offers a kitchen and one-bedroom short-term rental suite at the back. With three separate offerings that all flow together seamlessly, PV BLVD Coffee strives to create a community hub that is a safe and inclusive space.

Matthew Cyr, Spectra Shielding

Based in Vernon, Spectra Shielding specializes in electromagnetic field radiation detection and reduction. Using sensitive equipment to measure the radiation emitted by Wi-Fi devices, Bluetooth devices, cellphones, towers, power lines, electrical wiring and appliances, Cyr creates detailed reports and offers solutions and reduction strategies – such as adjusting Wi-Fi networks, shielding a wall or room with conductive materials and installing shielding materials during renovations and construction.