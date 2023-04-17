Vernon couple goes from Mount Everest to deserts of Egypt - with four year olds along for the adventure

Photo: Facebook

So what do you do after hiking to Mount Everest base camp with four-year-old twin girls?

You go to Egypt, of course.

After a Vernon family trekked to the base of the highest mountain in the world in Nepal, they are warming up in the Middle East.

Tyson, Shannon and twins Bexley and Lidija are seasoned world travellers, and their latest adventure has taken them to Crystal Mountain (a small mountain with a large proportion of quartz crystal), the Black Desert (which features volcano-shaped mounds), and the White Desert (with large white chalk formations created by wind and sand).

The also stopped at cold springs, hot springs and went sand boarding along the way.

The family is currently in Cairo, a far cry from the remoteness of the Himalayas.

“It’s a busy place with so many people and cars honking 24/7. It will be nice to get out of this hustle and bustle and somewhere a bit quieter,” the most recent post on the family's Facebook page says.

All of the family adventures, called Restless Crusade, are being documented on social media such as Facebook, Youtube and their own blog.