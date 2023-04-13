Vernon Sikh community welcomes all into temple

Tracey Prediger

“I’m really only on the waiting list,” confesses one women gathered on the steps of the Gurdwara Sikh Temple in Vernon Wednesday afternoon. “I’m hoping someone doesn’t show up or they just let me in,” she adds with a wink.

April marks Sikh Heritage month in Canada and members of Vernon’s Immigration Society as well as the Sikh community extended an open invite to share their faith, food and have conversations with anyone who wanted to learn more.

“Vernon is becoming more multicultural and it’s really important for the Vernon community to embrace the new cultures that are coming to town and part of that is educating them on different cultures and who’s here already,” says Anetha Kashuba, community connections coordinator with Vernon Immigration.

For over 100 years, Sikhs have been a part of BC’s economic, social and cultural fabric, yet continue to be targets for hate crimes. A shocking reality for a people whose culture and faith is accepting of everyone.

“The Gurdwara is open to all regardless of race, religion, caste, gender, sexuality. That’s actually the centre of Sikhism as a whole is that we are all one. It’s the number one value that we hold and the Gurdwara kind of illuminates that by being welcoming of everyone.” says Naaz Kaur Grewal of the Immigration Partnership Council who helped organize the event.

The invitation is always open and badly needed according to Kaur Grewal, “I think that’s one thing that we’re missing in communities, that we’re just so scared to have open conversations these days…have a conversation with one of us, we’d be more than happy to teach you what we know about Sikhism.”

Organizers are encouraged by the community support they saw and plan to grow the event next year so even more people can attend.