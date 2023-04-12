City of Vernon sublease of DND grounds for Funtastic given 'at cost'

Photo: Google Maps

Vernon's Funtastic Sports Society won't pay any more than the city would to lease the Department of National defence grounds for the summer festival and softball tournament.

Council approved Funtastic's sub-licence on Tuesday.

The five-year deal will see the society pay the same per-acre rate as the city through 2027.

This year's festival kicks off June 30 and runs through the July long weekend.

The society is renting the space for the same amount that it would cost the city. Essentially, it's getting the space for cost, Coun. Akbal Mund explained.

The area in question on the DND grounds is used for the music festival stage and beer garden.

But the arrangement doesn’t include the surrounding ball fields, Mund explained.

Funtastic will rent the fields for the same price everybody else does, he stressed.

The society will also pay an electrical fee of $400 plus GST.

The deal comes in the wake of other community groups seeking rental breaks from the city and being denied, most notably the Vernon Winter Carnival Society and its request for a reduced rate at Kal Tire Place for the Reklaws concert in February.