Multi-million water system upgrade improves safety, quality for OKIB

The Okanagan Indian Band has completed a major upgrade to its water system.

The Six Mile/Bradley Creek system has been improved by upgrading wells, expanding and updating the water treatment system, and doubling reservoir capacity.

The system has also been connected to the band’s Irish Creek/Head of the Lake system, which received two new larger reservoirs and a control station.

OKIB Public Works & Housing director Jolene Vincent says each reservoir has doubled its capacity, from 400 to 800 cubic square metres each.

The community using the Six Mile system had been under a water advisory since May 2019 due to elevated manganese levels in its water. This meant it wasn't safe for pregnant women or children under two.

The water at Irish Creek has always been treated, and now that the two systems are connected, Six Mile water will be as well.

The advisory has been lifted, and the water is now safe to drink.

OKIB Chief Bryon Louis says the project has been ongoing for a number of years and it’s nice to have it finished.

“It really means a lot to be able to have safe, potable water for our youngest to our oldest. That really means a lot to our community,” he said.

The water reserves will also improve fire protection.

“I’m thankful that we’re able to get to this stage. We’re still looking at upgrades out here, but at least we got it to this point,” said Louis. “I think that really means a lot.”

Indigenous Services Canada partnered with the OKIB on the water system improvements.

“The completion of water system upgrades in the Okanagan Indian Band means that water quality advisories can be lifted, and better access to water reservoirs will mean better fire protection in the community,” said Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu.

The federal government contributed $11.7 million towards the upgrades.