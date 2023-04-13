Annual goose management plan back in action across the Okanagan

Photo: Wallpaper Flare

The Okanagan's annual goose management effort is getting back underway.

The program aims to reduce the number of resident, non-migratory Canada geese in the valley by egg-addling or shaking of eggs in the nest.

The geese are overpopulated, increase the risk of water contamination, and foul beaches and parks.

"It's important to note that these are generations of offspring of several different subspecies of Canada geese that were introduced in the 1960s and 1970s," says program co-ordinator Kate Hagmeier.

"Canada geese from elsewhere in Canada and the U.S. were moved here as part of managed introduction programs and would not naturally be nesting in this region otherwise."

Egg addling involves shaking eggs or coating them with non-toxic, biodegradable food-grade corn oil within 14 days of incubation to make them non-viable and returning them to the nest.

Geese will then continue to incubate until they realize the eggs won't hatch, usually too late in the year to produce more.

The program is already underway and continues until mid-May.

The population-control method is supported by animal welfare organizations as geese aren't harmed.

The key to success is finding new nests. The public is asked to report lone geese, pairs of geese, or nest locations by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-877-943-3209.

However, the public is urged to keep away from nests and not touch eggs.

The Okanagan has an estimated population of 2,500 geese, and the program over its 16 years has prevented thousands more from adding to that number, with more than 21,000 eggs addled.

Partners in the program include Vernon, Regional District of North Okanagan, Coldstream, Lake Country, Central Okanagan Regional District, Kelowna, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Penticton, Osoyoos, Oliver, Peachland, and Summerland.

Goose culls have been suggested at various times over the years, with culls happening in Oliver.

A cull plan in Vernon was denied by the federal government in 2021 as it said it didn't have the capacity to review and approve the plan during the COVID pandemic.

That plan called for the culling of 100 geese at an estimated cost of $40,000.