Gas prices show wide spread, quick changes across Thompson-Okanagan

Regional gas prices volatile

Gas prices appear to be volatile across the Southern Interior.

Petro-Can stations in Vernon jumped up 20 cents Tuesday to 183.9 cents a litre for regular fuel.

They were back down to 163.9 today, but Chevron in Vernon remained at 183.9.

Other stations in Vernon on Wednesday ranged from 163.9-165.9 cents a litre.

Prices appear to be somewhat volatile across the Thompson-Okanagan, according to figures from gas price watchdog gasbuddy.com.

In Kamloops and Kelowna, the Costco influence has those stations offering the cheapest fuel in town – 163.9 in Kamloops and 166.9 in Kelowna.

Elsewhere in Kamloops, stations range between 166.9 and 169.9 cents a litre.

In Kelowna, other stations have an eight-cent spread, from 170.9 to 178.9 cents a litre.

In Salmon Arm, there's a nine-cent spread, from 161.9 to 169.9.

Penticton is the only major centre in the region where all stations are reporting the same price (for now) – 163.9 cents a litre.

Perennial B.C. price leader Enderby (162.9-169.9) has given up its crown to Trail, where regular gas is currently 152.7 cents a litre.

GasBuddy says the B.C. average price is 180.2 cents a litre and has been trending upward.

The Canadian average is 157.1, up 7.5 cents over the last month, and up 11.3 from last year.

