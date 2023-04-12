Vernon man gets 2 years less a day for masked beating and drug theft

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Vernon man who was involved in a masked invasion, beating and theft has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail.

Troy Reginald Main was tried in BC Supreme Court in October and was sentenced Jan. 6, but the judgment by Justice Allan Betton was just posted online.

In it, Betton notes the "rather lengthy delay," which was exacerbated by Main's mental condition. Betton said Main was "not in any condition to be listening to or comprehending or participating as was required in the process."

Main was convicted following events in October 2020 in which he and another man entered a motel room occupied by acquaintance Gordon Harmon. The masked men beat Harmon with a hammer and Taser-type baton, ransacked the room, and stole drugs.

A psycho-educational assessment by School District 22 in 2019 noted Main struggled in school and has an intellectual disability.

He has a very limited work history, having held only entry level, short-term positions, Betton said.

Main's drug use began at 15 and graduated from marijuana to methamphetamines and heroin.

A psychiatric evaluation in December 2022 indicated Main was homeless and living on the streets.

Main has a prior criminal history including robbery and spent time at Burnaby Youth Custody Services.

Betton said a sentence in the range of three years would be appropriate, but given time already served, Main was given two years less a day.

The Crown had sought seven to eight years less the 13 months, while defence suggested two years less 13 months.

Betton said supportive housing would be "very helpful" for Main, and added conditions upon his release including: keeping the peace, notifying a probation officer of his address, no contact with the victim, that he not consume alcohol or drugs, attend counselling, and not possess any weapons.

He must provide a DNA sample and is banned from owning firearms for life.