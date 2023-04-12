Safety at proposed Vernon lake access puts project on hold

Photo: Google Street View

One Vernon councillor is opposing a proposed public lake access over safety concerns.

Brian Quiring says an Okanagan Lake access at 9499 Eastside Rd. would dangerous because it will encourage users to park on the side of the narrow road.

“That road doesn't have any shoulders and is curved, I walk it every day,” Quiring told council Tuesday.

Mayor Victor Cumming noted there is a double parking area across the street from the proposed site.

The proposed access is still in the design stage, and a construction start date is not yet set.

Coun. Akbal Mund recalled former councils would conduct site visits to assess plans like these.

“So, every year when the proposed sites came up, we used to go and take a look,” said Mund. “I think before we make a decision maybe we should go take a look at some of these sites.”

City administration said the site in question is considered a top priority recreation site, and had been toured virtually in either 2020 or 2021.

“It’s definitely a site worth visiting,” said Cumming. “Like many of these lake sites, the neighbouring properties have encroached.”

Quiring said if surrounding properties are encroaching, then council should deal with that and not be putting in lake access to solve the problem. He doesn’t think it's is a good place for an access site.

“What I think is not optimum about this access site is the change in elevation from the road to the actual access, you’ve got 14 stairs going down,” said Quiring. “I’m all for lake accesses when they make a lot of sense, but are people going to be carrying their kayaks down 14 stairs?”

Quiring said there are existing access sites close to the proposed area, and he questioned if this one is necessary.

Council decided to leave the project at a standstill for now, and council members were encouraged to visit the site before deciding to proceed.