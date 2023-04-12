Coldstream writing to premier in opposition to electoral boundary change

Photo: Jon Manchester

Coldstream wants to stay with Vernon.

Council has authorized sending a letter to Premier David Eby, MLA Harwinder Sandhu, and all members of the B.C. legislature voicing its opposition to BC Boundaries Commission changes that would remove Coldstream from Vernon-Monashee and include it in Kelowna-Lake Country.

At council's meeting on Tuesday, it was agreed to draft a letter "expressing disappointment with the findings of the Electoral Boundaries Commission, specific to the impact for Coldstream."

Vernon council, which also met Tuesday, is also writing a letter to the provincial government opposing the change.

Local politicians have noted no input was sought before the legislature approved the change.

Changes to boundaries are intended to equalize riding populations so no area has more or less influence on elections.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has also written to government, stating that it is "extremely disappointed" by the move.

It notes Vernon and Coldstream function as a "single economic and social unit."

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming expressed the need for the neighbours to operate under a single MLA.

This is not the first time a split of local voters has been suggested.

Vernon successful petitioned last year to keep Greater Vernon communities together in a single federal riding.

Castanet has reached out to Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte for comment on the matter.