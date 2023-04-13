City of Vernon vehicles to cost $509,00 more than originally budgeted

Photo: Jon Manchester

Replacing aging City of Vernon fleet vehicles will cost half a million dollars more than expected.

Council discussed the unexpected increase on Tuesday, including $198,000 more for a tandem axle dump truck that turned out to be the wrong model and was returned.

The city originally ordered the truck in 2021, and staff noted the mistake was the fault of the contractor, not the city.

But that won't stop the city from paying more for a replacement.

Staff they didn’t anticipate how much the cost would increase and cancelled the original contract, meaning it’s now too late to ask that the original cost be honoured.

Coun Akbal Mund questioned why the dump truck had such a large price increase – it will now cost $498,000.

“That’s a huge price difference between the trucks,” said Mund.

Staff replied that the higher, cost is because of inflation on the cost of things like steel.

Over the past year, the city approved multiple vehicle orders, including a specialized enforcement unit patrol vehicle, three light-duty fire response vehicles, and two hybrid pickups.

Council also passed an “early budget approval” for eight replacement fleet units.

The city is now budgeting $2,563,850 for the replacement vehicles. That's $509,135 more than initially expected.

The increase includes a 10 per cent contingency amount to allow for “continued market volatility.”

Coun. Brian Guy, suggested the city look at recouping some of the cost by selling the old equipment.

“Is there a chance the market for used vehicles could be a little higher than it’s been recently, to blunt the sting of a half-million dollar problem?” asked Guy.

But city staff said the salvage value of the vehicles is minimal because they’re at the end of their lifecycle and the cost of new vehicles include the salvage price.

Council passed a motion allowing the additional cost to be taken out of the city’s 2022 surplus.