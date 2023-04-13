Helicopter to airlift in material for gazebo at McKergow Meadows in Coldstream

Photo: Google Maps

Middleton Mountain residents can expect to see some helicopter action in their neighbourhood.

Starting next week, work will begin on installation of a public gazebo at McKergow Meadows, a hiking area below the mountaintop trails on Middleton.

Work will commence Monday, April 17, and continue until May 4.

"During this time, a helicopter will be used to airlift steel beams and concrete up to the site," the District of Coldstream advises.

Monday through Thursday next week, there will be no impact on area traffic as work focuses on site preparation.

On Friday, however, a portion of Middleton Way will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., adjacent to the park. Residents are requested to find alternative routes and obey traffic control.

Access to homes will not be blocked.