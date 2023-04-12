Police investigate after shots fired into Grindrod pub

Photo: Google Street View

Police are investigating after shots were fired into a Grindrod business.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says the business owner called police about 12:45 p.m. April 4 to report shots had been fired into the building sometime overnight.

While police have not named the business, it is believed to be the Riverfront Pub & Grill.

Officers found evidence confirming that several rounds had been fired into the building, says Terleski.

"Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are continuing to investigate," he says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP's Enderby office at 250-838-6818 and quote file 2023-1699 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.