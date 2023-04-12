Vernon to investigate solar infrastructure requirement on new builds

Photo: UBCO

New homes in Vernon are one-step closer to requiring solar-ready infrastructure.

Council has directed administration to investigate requiring all new single-family homes be built "solar ready" to ease future installation of a solar power system.

The motion sparked council debate about the cost of such a requirement being "imposed" by council.

Coun. Brian Quiring brought forward the motion and said installing solar infrastructure during framing is “significantly less expensive” than installing during a renovation.

“It's very inexpensive, it’s a couple of one-inch conduits, it’s less expensive than putting in the rough-in for central-vac,” said Quiring. “I think it’s the right idea, and that's why I’m thinking we need to go in this direction.”

Quiring suggested single-family only because he “felt multi-family was a little more complicated and not quite as inexpensive.”

Coun. Kari Gares questioned how many homes will use solar power in the future.

“Bottom line is, I don’t think every household is going to go solar. That’s the sheer reality of it,” said Gares.

She said only a small percentage of homeowners would use the infrastructure, and questioned why council would be imposing it on builders.

“We all know the development community is not going to pick up that tab. That tab is going to be passed on to the homeowner. Everything we do – that cost – is passed onto the homeowner. Do we not have a responsibility to have a consideration of that?”

Quiring challenged Gares' suggestion that people won't transition to solar, while Coun. Teresa Durning said she would have done so already if her home had been fitted for the infrastructure.

Quiring said he'd be prepared to offer a fee reduction on building permits that would match the roughing-in cost.

“I do really like that idea and I would be more encouraged to vote for it if we incentivized it by giving a discount when doing the build,” said Durning.

With the motion passed, city administration will investigate the cost of requiring solar infrastructure and possible cost offsets.

Gares stressed that she isn't against solar, but is concerned about imposing the measure. She was the only councillor to vote against the motion.

Quiring, an architect, said he’s been running into problems in Kelowna with homes needing to be retrofitted to accommodate solar power, and he’s trying to look out for future homeowners.

“I don’t see it as an imposition, I see it as leadership,” he said.