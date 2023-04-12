Vernon council says not right now to RDNO fire service request

Photo: File photo

Vernon is saying not right now to a regional district request for fire protection help.

The RDNO has asked Vernon to extend fire protection to Electoral Area B, outside city limits.

Fire Chief David Lind told council Tuesday the fire department simply doesn’t have the resources to cover the additional area.

Coun. Akbal Mund noted that won't always be the case, however.

“This doesn’t mean we can’t address this further down the road when Vernon Fire Services has a full complement of firefighters,” said Mund. “I want to make sure the general public understands we’re not refusing this because we just don’t want to do it – we just don’t have the staffing to do it.”

Area B (Swan Lake-Commonage) falls outside the 10-minute response window for Vernon Fire Stations 1 and 2. Lind said Station 3 (Predator Ridge) could cover the area if it had a full complement of staff, which it currently does not.

VFRS' goal is to have Station 2 (Okanagan Landing) be fully staffed. Right now, it has a light engine company, which is a minimum of two people.

“We’re working on filling out those fire stations where we have the highest calls and the highest risk,” Lind told council.

The request for coverage would put a strain on Vernon’s fire services, and it wouldn't be able to provide adequate and reliable coverage.

Lind says it would be reasonable to expect to bring in about $40,000 from Area B residents to pay for fire service. However, the actual cost of fully staffing Station 3 would be $2 million.

Council agreed to turn down the RDNO request at this time, but noted it would be open to providing help when city resources allow.

Coun. Teresa Durning opposed the motion to publicly put pressure on full staffing of Station 3, in line with her running platform.

“I will not be voting to decline the request, as recommended by staff, only because I want the pressure to continue to be on for us to address that in a timely fashion,” explained Durning.

“And, in my opinion, if I agree with the recommendation, it will reduce the pressure on us to build this and bolster our capacity in the city and with our fire coverage. I won’t be voting in favour of declining the request.”