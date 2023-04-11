209304
Highway 6 through Coldstream closed after crash, DriveBC says

Hwy 6 closed in Coldstream

A stretch of Highway 6 in Coldstream has been closed off in both directions after a vehicle accident on Tuesday evening, according to DriveBC.

The highway is closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles between Learmouth Road and Freeman Drive.

According to DriveBC, a detour is in effect, with eastbound traffic able to detour using Learmouth Road. Westbound traffic can detour around the incident using Buchanan Road.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

