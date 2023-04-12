Highway 6 in Coldstream reopened overnight after crash

Photo: DriveBC A two kilometre stretch of Highway 6 in Coldstream has been closed in both directions after a vehicle incident on Tuesday evening.

UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.

DriveBC advises that the crash scene at Highway between Learmouth Road and Freeman Drive was cleared as of 10:50 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 pm.

A stretch of Highway 6 in Coldstream has been closed off in both directions after a vehicle accident on Tuesday evening, according to DriveBC.

The highway is closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles between Learmouth Road and Freeman Drive.

According to DriveBC, a detour is in effect, with eastbound traffic able to detour using Learmouth Road. Westbound traffic can detour around the incident using Buchanan Road.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.