Vernon council wants to keep Coldstream in provincial election boundary

Photo: Electoral Boundaries Commission

Vernon's council has added its voice to opposition to a decision to separate Vernon and Coldstream in provincial electoral boundaries.

Council agreed Tuesday to send a letter to the provincial government expressing its displeasure with the Electoral Boundaries Commission decision.

Coun. Brian Guy wondered if the decision is a done deal or “if there’s still room for comment from us?”

Mayor Victor Cumming said “no one got to see it,” referring to the legislature's approval of the change without local input.

Changes to boundaries are intended to equalize riding populations so no area has more or less influence on elections. In the proposed boundaries map, Coldstream would become a part of the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding.

Cumming said the Vernon Chamber of Commerce sent a “very good” letter detailing local issues with the decision and calling for the decision to be reviewed.

However, council still believes it’s important to send its own letter.

Vernon and Coldstream are closely linked, and Cumming expressed the need for the city and district to operate under a single MLA.

This is not the first time the Vernon area has been suggested to split. Vernon successful petitioned last year to keep Greater Vernon communities together in a single federal riding.

Concerns are being raised over the challenges residents, local governments and business would have to deal with if the communities are split between different MLAs.

“If I have council direction, I can gladly express that concern,” said Cumming.

Council agreed to have the mayor write a letter to the province “articulating our displeasure and suggesting that we’re together.”

Coun. Kari Gares added that as a resident of Coldstream, she believes a lot of people won't be happy with the boundary change.

Coun. Teresa Durning agreed with council's displeasure. She was “disappointed with the process” the province used and the speed with which it was decided.

“We were not notified ahead of time,” said Durning. “I think the process, in my opinion, was flawed.”