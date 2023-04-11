Vernon council adopts 'moderate' tax hike of 4.48%

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon taxes are going up, and will see a residential increase of 4.48%.

Council debated four proposed tax rate options Monday afternoon.

City staff recommended council adopt Option 4, which puts an increased tax burden on residential taxpayers and decreases the burden on businesses.

That's the option council passed. The shift amounts to $285,000, with the average homeowner seeing a property tax hike of $79.

Coun. Brian Quiring opposed the choice, saying it goes against city policy.

Council has a goal to keep the business-to-residential tax rate ratio lower than 3.2. In 2022, that ratio was 3.3379, and this year that rate will be reduced to 3.2369.

“That's our policy, stick to 3.2. Even that's a very hard pill for some people to swallow, but that we can at least live with,” said Quiring, a business owner himself.

“We’re too high, that's all there is to it. We have a policy of 3.2 – stick to the policy.”

Quiring questioned why the ratio increased in recent years, saying COVID and city revenue losses kept being brought up. He felt that wasn't enough of a reason.

Coun. Brian Guy supported the motion, calling it a “moderate option.”

Council adopted the recommended tax increase, with only Quiring opposed.

Collectively, council felt lowering the ratio from previous years without shifting too much of the burden onto residential taxes was the best way to go.

The other three options included tax increases of 3.63%, 4.57%, and 4.84%.