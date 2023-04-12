Pickleball to Peak Pride - $295,000 announced for Vernon-area events

Photo: Funtastic

Fairs, festivals and events across the Greater Vernon area will receive a big boost with funding announced Tuesday.

In Vernon-Monashee, 18 events are receiving a total of $295,500.

Four events at Silver Star Mountain Resort will receive more than $90,000, while the Funtastic Slo Pitch and Music Festival will receive $66,700.

Vernon Winter Carnival will collect $35,000, while the Okanagan Military Tattoo Vernon will get a $32,100 boost.

"Each year, Vernon hosts many great events that bring people in our community together," says Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

"These supports will help organizers keep their events going, especially since the tourism industry has overcame many challenges. I look forward to attending many of these fun-filled and amazing events in the future and to seeing many happy faces enjoying these events."

The funding will ensure local events that have struggled or been cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic can continue throughout 2023 and 2024.

The investment is part of $30 million in one-time provincial grants pledged for fairs, festivals, and events across B.C.?Local recipients include: