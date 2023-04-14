CRA and RCMP warn tax time brings fraudsters out in full force

Photo: Tracey Prediger

It’s tax time, and – unfortunately – that means fraudsters and scammers are out in full force, many pretending to represent Revenue Canada.

“That text looks identical to the one I’ve received more than once,” says Canada Revenue Agency spokesperson Zeeshan Ahmed, who warns bogus texts are making the rounds, suggesting the recipient click a link to receive a refund or demanding a 'tax' payment.

Whether it’s by email or text message, the sender has the same goal, “to trick the victim into either paying a sum of money, or disclosing personal and financial information such as a social insurance number, “ cautions Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Terleski and Ahmed agree the best prevention comes from education and awareness – they suggest you never click on a link that offers you a refund.

“If the CRA has a refund for you, they’ll either deposit it right into your bank account or send you a paper cheque in the mail,” says Ahmed.

He says on very rare occasions the CRA will contact individuals by phone, but agents are used to being “hung up on” and they understand people’s mistrust.

“They are patient, they will never rush you into giving personal information, and you can always verify their identity by calling 1-800-959-8281 before 8 p.m. local time Monday through Saturday.

Ahmed adds that any information a government worker would have for you is always available online at your CRA account.

Terleski says the only time police need to be contacted when it comes to fraud, is if you have lost money or given out your personal information.

All other fraud attempts can be directed to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.