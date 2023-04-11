$1 million for Lumby sewer project, $500,000 for Armstrong revitalization

Photo: Google Maps

A doubling of economic diversification funding will see almost $2 million go to community projects across the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

The Village of Lumby will receive $1 million for a sanitary sewer main upgrade at the South Industrial Park.

Funding is through the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program.

Armstrong is in line for $500,000 for its Comprehensive Armstrong Revitalization project.

And the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce will receive $64,720 for a Local Connections sustainable agriculture and tourism project.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will receive $88,890 for a Mabel Lake water and sewer capacity study.

In the Shuswap, the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society will receive $138,859 for the second phase of the Zest Commercial Food Hub.

The Shuswap Economic Development Society will also receive $48,000 to develop a business attraction and investment strategy.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said: "As we recover from the pandemic, it is so important that we support municipalities and build up their economic potential to help communities they serve."

She said the upgrades will enable growth for years to come.

The provincial government doubled the program funding to $66 million this year.

A total of 26 communities have received the maximum $1-million project funding.