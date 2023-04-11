Coldstream mother heals by writing book: The Sex Trafficker's Wife

Photo: Contributed

When one of her young sons started to cuddle her in a sexual way and admitted “Daddy lets me suck his fingers,” Amanda Quick knew her children were being groomed for the sex trade by her now ex-husband.

“He had been arrested for trying to have sex with children” during their marriage Quick explains, saying her younger self wanted to believe his professed innocence to keep their young family together.

She suffered shame and guilt over her earlier decision to stay.

“There were a number of small things that I could always explain away,” she says, but after seeing her son’s inappropriate actions, Quick knew her priority was to protect her boys and see her husband stand trial.

The author of The Sex Trafficker's Wife, A Story of Truth, Faith & Trust in Self now lives in Coldstream.

She and her boys fled to Canada after a brutal custody battle in Colorado, a state where terminating her husband’s parental rights proved an uphill battle.

Early 2020 was the last time Quick saw or heard from her ex.

Her children remember very little.

“COVID was really a healing opportunity for our family,” she says.

Quick will share her steps to healing with others who are struggling when she takes centre stage at Vernon's Towne Theatre next week.

She is set to speak April 18, 6:30 p.m. and will be signing copies of her New York Times bestseller.

“I succeeded in going through something. I was able to shift myself and stop being the victim of my circumstance,” she says.

It’s a spiritual empowerment she is hoping to share with others who have trauma in their lives.

“So much is not talked about, people sit in their guilt and shame. I want to talk about all of the uncomfortable stuff,” says Quick.

Victim resources and support will be available during the discussion, in which the audience will be encouraged to ask questions.

Quick encourages anyone who can’t afford to pay the $20 at the door, to email her directly instead of not showing up.