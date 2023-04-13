Armstrong, Spallumcheen set to hand out Community Excellence Awards

Photo: File photo

Armstrong and Spallumcheen will honour their best at the upcoming 2023 Community Excellence Awards.

The event will take place May 11 at Farmstrong Cider with a theme of Woodstock 1969, and attendees are encouraged to come in costume.

"This event is in recognition of the amazing people and businesses that we have," the chamber says.

Step 1: Nominate a Business or employee for recognition.

The deadline for nominations is May 1.

Armstrong-Spallumcheen's good citizen will also be recognized during the event.

"The individual must be a citizen of Armstrong-Spallumcheen who has given exemplary service to the community. Have they devoted a great amount of personal effort at one event, or have they been unsung heroes for a long time? How has this person affected the community? What example have they set for others? How have they encouraged others to do better?"

Nominations for that award must be in by April 28.

Nomination forms can be obtained through the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets to the awards night are $40 per person, including dinner and a drink.