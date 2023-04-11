Gun found on unresponsive man in Vernon parking lot

Photo: Jon Manchester

An unresponsive man with a gun prompted a large police response in Vernon, Friday.

About 10:30 a.m., paramedics requested police assistance to a parking lot on the 3500 block of 25th Avenue when they found a gun in the man's coat.

"Paramedics called police after they found what was believed to be a firearm inside the man's coat," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Frontline officers quickly responded to the scene and arrested the man without incident."

Police later determined the weapon was a pellet gun.

The suspect, a 33-year old Vernon man, is currently under court conditions to not possess any weapons and faces potential charges in relation to the incident.

He was released from custody following a court appearance on Saturday.