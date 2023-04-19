New leadership at Round Lake Treatment Centre

Photo: Contributed

Armstrong's Round Lake Treatment Centre has a new executive director.

Jeanette Defauw took over the position as of Monday.

The Round Lake Alcohol and Drug Treatment Society says Defauw will "work closely with the board to build a team grounded in cultural values who work together to realize our vision of offering healing and support services to strengthen individuals, families, and communities."

Defauw has worked at Round Lake for the past nine years.

She is a member of the Syilx First Nation and lives with her partner and two children on Okanagan territory.

The centre's website says it "approaches healing holistically through the medicine wheel and its balance of the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional aspects of our lives to all cultures and nationalities."

"Culture Is Treatment" is its philosophy.

The genesis of the centre began in 1976, when the need for treatment services in the B.C. Interior was realized.

"In 1977, with only bologna sandwiches to sustain them and enough money for gas, the founders drove to Ottawa to persuade the federal government to fund a First Nations treatment centre that practises culturally specific treatment to heal and treat addictions in our people," Round Lake's website explains.

In 1980, preliminary plans for a permanent facility were begun, and in 1984, the current facility was officially opened.

Construction of the Painted Turtle Lodge was completed in 2017, adding post-recovery care in a communal home environment.