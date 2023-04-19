International paddling film festival comes to Vernon

Photo: Vernon Paddling Centre Film Festival

An international film festival is coming to Vernon later this month.

The 18th Annual Paddling Film Festival will be taking place at 7:00 p.m. at the Vernon Towne Theatre on April 20th.

It’s an international film tour and highlights adventure films about sea kayaking, canoeing, action and lifestyle, and whitewater paddling. It presents the world’s best paddling films of the year in over 120 cities and towns across North America and Europe.

Videos screened will include international travel films, sea kayaker exploration of remote locations, kayak fishing battles, environmental documentaries, and more. The films have been shortlisted for the world tour and include festival category winners.

The Paddle Film Festival is presented by Vernon Paddling Centre and produced by Rapid Media. For more information about the festival, visit paddlingfilmfestival.com.

Screening will start at 7:00 p.m. on April 20 at the Towne Theatre. Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance, they can be purchased online here or in person at Expressions of Time, 2901 30th Ave, Vernon.