Kalamalka Bowl, UBC Thunderbirds return this summer for Vernon exhibition game

Photo: UBC Thunderbirds

The Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl will be back in Vernon this summer.

Organizers say 2022's exhibition game at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park was a "huge success," with 2,000-plus people in attendance.

It marked the first time university-level football had been played in the area as the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds defeated the University of Calgary Dinos.

"The feedback received was tremendously positive, and there is a clear desire from the participating teams and the public for the Kalamalka Bowl to be an annual event," says Malcolm Reid, vice-president of the Kalamalka Bowl Society.

This year's game is set for Aug. 23, as the T-Birds get set to defend their title against the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

"UBC is excited to return to Vernon in 2023 and again compete in the Kalamalka Bowl. This showcase of university athletics will provide growth in our sport, and exemplify the relevance that sport, specifically football can have," says head coach Blake Nill.

"The game gives us the opportunity to compete against one of the top teams in the nation and give the Vernon community a first-hand look at Canada West Football. Canada West is the most competitive conference in the nation, and this is a great opportunity for the student athletes on both teams to showcase their hard work, commitment, and passion for the sport,” adds UA head coach Chris Morris.

Kal Tire has also made a three-year commitment as title sponsor.

"Having a three-year commitment allows for long term stability moving forward for what has become a major event on the Vernon community calendar," says Kalamalka Bowl Society president Sean Smith.

Okanagan Spring will again provide a beer garden at the event.

After being named last year's Most Outstanding Player, Giovanno Manu turned in a stellar 2022 season and is projected to be drafted No. 15 overall in the 2023 CFL Draft next month.

His star teammate on the offensive line, Theo Benedet, has NFL possibilities, being picked for the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, reserved for the top players from the NCAA.

However, Kal Bowl organizers say both have opted to play for the Thunderbirds for one more season before declaring for the 2024 draft.

Tickets will go on sale June 1 through the Kal Bowl website.