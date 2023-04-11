SilverStar extends season - last chance to ski with great spring conditions

Photo: SilverStar

It’s the only ski hill still open in the Okanagan – and Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort just had 24 centimetres of fresh snow fall over the past 24 hours.

“We’ve had such a great season of snow we’re staying open until April 16,” says Ian Jenkins director of SilverStar’s sales and marketing.

“With some sun and warm weather now in the forecast, it’s going to be an incredible week of spring skiing and riding.”

Both the Comet and SilverQueen chairs remain open for the week, and the gondola will be open on the weekend.

Jenkins says the week’s weather forecast will make for an incredible last week of activities.

“We also have a rail jam, DJ and beer garden in the village this Saturday, and terrain park sessions Sunday,” he says.

TubeTown and the upper cross-country trails are closed for the season, and so is the discovery carpet.

Meanwhile, Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre had its last day of the season Monday, but will hold a Spring Fling ski camp in early May.

The Nordic Club’s board of directors says they had a very successful season with record turnouts for races and events like the Sovereign to SilverStar Marathon.

The end of the season also marks the end of Troy Hudson’s tenure as the club’s general manager.

The Nordic Centre is actively looking for a replacement.