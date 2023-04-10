A shift reduction at Tolko's Armstrong division impacting about 65 employees

Photo: Contributed

About 65 employees at Tolko's Armstrong mill will be off the job for the foreseeable future, due in part to weak North American lumber markets.

Communications advisor Chris Downey told Castanet News that the Armstrong division will undergo a "temporary shift reduction" in its lumber operations.

"Both the planer and the sawmill will be moving from two shifts to a single shift starting on April 17," Downey said in a brief email responding to tips concerning the shift reduction.

The employees were informed on Monday.

"This temporary shift reduction is due to high fibre costs and weak North American lumber markets. This is not ideal, and from a people and production perspective, we would always rather be fully operational."

Downey did not say how long the shift reduction would last. However, Castanet was told it could last until July.

Both the Soda Creek and Armstrong Lumber divisions returned to work on March 6th. They had been shut down since Christmas due to high log costs and weak lumber markets.