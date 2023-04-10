Greater Vernon Chamber writes to premier, seeks reversal of boundary change made without local input

Photo: B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is "extremely disappointed" with electoral boundary changes that will remove Coldstream from the local riding and include it in Kelowna-Lake Country.

In a letter to Premier David Eby and Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu?, the chamber says Coldstream, Vernon and RDNO Areas B and C function as "a single economic and social unit."

And its angry that local input was not sought on the matter.

The chamber says it opposes the shift for the following reasons:

The District of Coldstream belongs to the Regional District of North Okanagan and is considered a part of Greater Vernon along with the City of Vernon and Areas B and C.

Through RDNO, Greater Vernon partners on domestic water, trails and cultural services.

Greater Vernon is a single economic and social unit, with businesses supporting consumers in all jurisdictions, and creating employment for residents throughout the region.

Coldstream plays a significant role in the local economy.

Organizations such as the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, as well as vital social service agencies, serve all residents and businesses of Greater Vernon.

The eastern portion of Coldstream has a close association with the Village of Lumby, which is in the same electoral district as the City of Vernon.

"We appreciate that the B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission was responding to population growth in B.C. by redistributing boundaries, but population should not be the only consideration when determining boundaries. Our chamber believes strongly that the District of Coldstream should remain in the same electoral district as the City of Vernon and Areas B and C," chamber president Robin Cardew says in the letter.

The chamber says a single representative simplifies the process for RDNO and Greater Vernon partners to pursue senior government support for joint projects and local services.

"Residents and Businesses Owners will better understand the roles and responsibilities of their representatives within Greater Vernon when there is one electoral district," the chamber says.

"Organizations such as the chamber can direct limited resources to a single elected representative when advocating on behalf of their membership and community" and a single MLA "will be able to provide effective representation for Coldstream and Greater Vernon."

Cardew notes the recommendation to move Coldstream in with Lake Country and Kelowna had not been highlighted in the commission's preliminary report, "meaning there had been no ability for local government, the public or organizations such as the chamber to provide input on this specific boundary adjustment.

"We are extremely disappointed that all members of the legislative assembly ratified the commission’s report without consulting with the communities impacted or how this change may impact their participation in the democratic system."

The chamber is seeking an urgent meeting with all the players involved "in the hope that this decision can be revisited.

"We would also encourage the legislative assembly, in the future, to provide the public with meaningful input once the Electoral Boundaries Commission's final report has been tabled and before MLAs vote on the document."